Roaches, flies and rodents: How some Houston restaurants fared this week

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here's a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.
El Pueblito Place
1423 Richmond
Violation: Inspectors discovered 3 live adult roaches and 3 live baby roaches on the cold hold unit. Cold hold unit was under quarantine.
Timmy Chan's Restaurant
206 W. Little York Road
Violation: Inspectors discovered roof-rat droppings and gnaw marks (gnawing damage) in the dry storage areas and on top of the ceiling tiles, directly above the kitchen. Order given, "provide effective measures to eliminate the presence of roof-rats on the premises.
Simply Pho
2929 Milam Street
Violation: Inspectors found one live roach crawling on the leg leading up to the counter. Also found another cockroach on the freezer and brown, roach droppings in both areas.
Krispy Kreme Donuts
8611 Westheimer
Violation: Health officials found quote, "excessive fruit flies throughout the establishment." Inspectors discovered a couple of live roaches as well.
