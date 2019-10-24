Roach activity found in some Houston restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.
Bambu Desserts And Drinks
10613 Bellaire Boulevard
Violation: Inspectors discovered several live cockroaches crawling around the mop sink.
El Punto De Oro
8110 Southwest Freeway
Violation: Inspectors discovered “roach activity in the back storage area” of the restaurant.
Huong Xuan Tofu
8388 W. Sam Houston Parkway South
Violation: Inspectors found live cockroaches crawling on the floor of the kitchen.
Ocean Crawfish
8200 Wilcrest
Violation: Inspectors discovered two live cockroaches by the 3 compartments, washing, sink.
