Roach activity found in some Houston restaurants

Bambu Desserts And Drinks

10613 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Inspectors discovered several live cockroaches crawling around the mop sink.

El Punto De Oro

8110 Southwest Freeway

Violation: Inspectors discovered “roach activity in the back storage area” of the restaurant.

Huong Xuan Tofu

8388 W. Sam Houston Parkway South

Violation: Inspectors found live cockroaches crawling on the floor of the kitchen.

Ocean Crawfish

8200 Wilcrest

Violation: Inspectors discovered two live cockroaches by the 3 compartments, washing, sink.

