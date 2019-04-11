Restaurant Report Card: Unsafe food storage, roaches lead to violations

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: April 11, 2019

Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant - 2728 W. TC Jester

Violation: German cockroaches in all stages of life found in multiple places -- on the shelf above the soda boxes, on the cheese maker, on the storage shelf, on top of the food preparation tables and on the tortilla-making machine.

Tempura Grill and More - 622 FM 1959

Violation: German cockroaches discovered in multiple places -- around the legs of the dishwasher, around the food preparation table and on top of the table where the rice cooker is located.

Sarpino’s Pizzeria - 2473 S. Braeswood

Violations: Food found stored off-temperature -- chicken found stored at 48 degrees, ham stored at 46 degrees, beef stored at 47 degrees and pizza dough stored at 49 degrees.