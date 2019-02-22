Restaurant Report Card: Rodent skeleton, roaches found in local kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Feb. 21, 2019

1 of 3 KPRC2 PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card Feb. 21, 2019 × 1 of 3 KPRC2 China Border Chinese Restaurant - 5460 North Freeway - Violation: Discovered a dead-rodent-skeleton in the kitchen. Found live roaches in the dishwashing area. Order given: remove dead pests from the premises. Hide Caption 2 of 3 KPRC2 Taqueria El Novillo - 609 Hogan Street - Violation: Inspectors discovered German cockroaches in all stages of life. Roaches found behind the freezer, under the food prep tables, on the backsplash at the kitchen sink, under the fryer table, one the kitchen food prep table, on the front beverage cooler and under the griddle. Hide Caption 3 of 3 KPRC2 Doberman’s - 519 Shepherd - Violation: Found rat droppings/excrement on the floor, in the managers office, inside boxes, at the mop sink. Also found gnawed plastic insulation in the walk-in-cooler. Hide Caption KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2

China Border Chinese Restaurant - 5460 North Freeway

Violation: Discovered a dead-rodent-skeleton in the kitchen. Found live roaches in the dishwashing area. Order given: remove dead pests from the premises.

Taqueria El Novillo - 609 Hogan Street

Violation: Inspectors discovered German cockroaches in all stages of life. Roaches found behind the freezer, under the food prep tables, on the backsplash at the kitchen sink, under the fryer table, one the kitchen food prep table, on the front beverage cooler and under the griddle.

Doberman’s - 519 Shepherd

Violation: Found rat droppings/excrement on the floor, in the managers office, inside boxes, at the mop sink. Also found gnawed plastic insulation in the walk-in-cooler.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.