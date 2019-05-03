Restaurant Report Card: Rodent excrement found at local eateries

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

READ: Ginza Japanese Restaurant report

Violation: Discovered 1 adult cockroach on top of the dishwasher and 3 more cockroaches behind the kitchen sanitizing sink (3 compartment sink)



READ: Thien Phu Wedding Restaurant report

Violation: Inspectors discovered cockroaches crawling on the floor of the kitchen. Order: provide effective measures to eliminate roaches.



READ: Genesis Restaurant and Bar report

Violation: Inspectors found old rodent droppings on shelves and filth on top of the reach-in-freezer.



READ: Nam Giao Bakery and Restaurant report

Violation: Inspectors found rodent droppings on the floor in the storage room and on the floor of the kitchen.



Studio Movie Grill - 805 Town and Country Mall

Violation: Inspectors found “food not safe for human consumption”. In this case, cooked potato skins and beef brisket stored off temperature. 31 pounds of food condemned and thrown away.

