Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime found in Houston-area restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.
One Fifth
1658 Westheimer
Violation: Inspectors discovered 2 live, adult, cockroaches and 2 live, baby, cockroaches near the mop sink. Restaurant ordered to eliminate those insects.
Jason’s Deli
2400 University
Violation: Inspectors found brown slime in the ice machine. Restaurant ordered to discard all ice immediately and clean and maintain the machine to prevent contamination of ice.
Mellow Mushroom Pizza
1919 N. Shepherd
Violation: Health department discovered a “large presence of fruit flies throughout the kitchen prep area.”
Pho Ngon Restaurant
10780 Bellaire
Violation: Inspectors observed live cockroaches on the floor of the kitchen.
