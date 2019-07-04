Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime found in Houston-area restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

One Fifth

1658 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors discovered 2 live, adult, cockroaches and 2 live, baby, cockroaches near the mop sink. Restaurant ordered to eliminate those insects.

Read the full report

Jason’s Deli

2400 University

Violation: Inspectors found brown slime in the ice machine. Restaurant ordered to discard all ice immediately and clean and maintain the machine to prevent contamination of ice.

Read the full report

Mellow Mushroom Pizza

1919 N. Shepherd

Violation: Health department discovered a “large presence of fruit flies throughout the kitchen prep area.”

Read the full report

Pho Ngon Restaurant

10780 Bellaire

Violation: Inspectors observed live cockroaches on the floor of the kitchen.

Read the full report

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.