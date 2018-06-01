Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, rodents and food "not safe for human consumption"

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Chatter’s Café and Bistro 140 S. Heights Blvd

Violation: Inspectors found several baby German cockroaches inside the door gaskets of the walk in cooler and the walk in freezer. More cockroaches found above the dry storage area.

Los Ranchitos 7687 Clarewood

Violation: Inspectors discovered dead cockroaches inside the freezer, on the floor near the freezer and underneath the 3 compartment kitchen sink.

Hot Wings/West King 2575 Dairy Ashford

Violation: Health inspectors discovered rodent excrement, rodent waste, in the food preparation area.

Pappy’s Café 12313 Katy Freeway

Violation: Inspectors discovered food “not safe for human consumption”. One hundred and eighty pounds of food condemned and thrown away after being found stored off temperature (above 41 degrees)

