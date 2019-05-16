Restaurant Report Card; Roaches, rodent droppings observed at local establishments

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Magic Wok - 2513 Bagby

Violation: Observed four adult cockroaches crawling underneath the cooking grill in the kitchen. Observed multiple baby cockroaches in the mop sink area. Observed cockroaches underneath the three-compartment sanitizing sink.

Szechuan House - 9252 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Inspectors discovered “excessive rodent droppings in the kitchen.” Order given: eliminate the presence of rodents. Establishment ordered to shut down temporarily until pest control was brought in later that day.

El Gallo De Jalisco - 3220 White Oak

Violation: Discovered German Cockroaches on the door frame next to the three-compartment sink in the kitchen. Also discovered large amounts of dead cockroaches on the floor behind the walk-in-cooler.