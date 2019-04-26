Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, roaches and more roaches in local kitchens

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Pollo Bravo - 10085 Long Point

Violation: Inspectors discovered live cockroaches in the crevice of the door on the food prep cooler.

Pinoy Fast Food - 8388 W. Sam Houston Parkway

Violation: Health inspectors found dead roaches lying on the floor of the kitchen. Order given: eliminate the presence of dead insects.

CC’s Cajun Seafood - 5015 Westheimer Road

Violation: Roaches found in the food preparation areas of the restaurant. More than eight roaches found along the door frame above the beverage equipment, along the wall and the food prep table and behind the microwave oven.

Shiva Indian Restaurant - 2514 Times Boulevard

Violation: Dried rodent droppings found next to bags of onions in the storage area.