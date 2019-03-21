Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, gnats, unsafe food discovered by health inspectors

Fadi’s Restaurant - 12360 Westheimer Road - Violation: Gnats found flying around the back door, by a box of onions and by the dishwasher. Also found one cockroach crawling along the cookline. The order was given to eliminate all insects.

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: March 21, 2019

1 of 4 KPRC2 PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card March 21, 2019 × 1 of 4 KPRC2 Taqueria El Indio - 917 Tidwell - Violation: Two, live cockroaches discovered in the dry food storage closet and inside a bag of rice. That bag of rice was ordered condemned and thrown out. Hide Caption 2 of 4 KPRC2 Taqueria La Dona Comida - 9322 Fulton - Violation: Inspectors discovered “food not safe for human consumption." Found 20 pounds of Chicharron that had been left on the stove all night. All 20 pounds of food was condemned and thrown away. Hide Caption 3 of 4 KPRC2 Fadi’s Restaurant - 12360 Westheimer Road - Violation: Gnats found flying around the back door, by a box of onions and by the dishwasher. Also found one cockroach crawling along the cookline. The order was given to eliminate all insects. Hide Caption 4 of 4 KPRC2 Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant - 7433 Bissonnet - Violation: Inspectors discovered gnats in the backroom and flying around the plantains. Order was given to eliminate all gnats. Hide Caption 4 of 4 KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2 AD

Taqueria El Indio - 917 Tidwell

Violation: Two, live cockroaches discovered in the dry food storage closet and inside a bag of rice. That bag of rice was ordered condemned and thrown out.

Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant - 7433 Bissonnet

Violation: Inspectors discovered gnats in the backroom and flying around the plantains. Order was given to eliminate all gnats.

Fadi’s Restaurant - 12360 Westheimer Road

Violation: Gnats found flying around the back door, by a box of onions and by the dishwasher. Also found one cockroach crawling along the cookline. The order was given to eliminate all insects.

Taqueria La Dona Comida - 9322 Fulton

Violation: Inspectors discovered “food not safe for human consumption." Found 20 pounds of Chicharron that had been left on the stove all night. All 20 pounds of food was condemned and thrown away.