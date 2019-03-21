Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, gnats, unsafe food discovered by health inspectors

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Taqueria El Indio - 917 Tidwell
Violation: Two, live cockroaches discovered in the dry food storage closet and inside a bag of rice. That bag of rice was ordered condemned and thrown out.
Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant - 7433 Bissonnet
Violation: Inspectors discovered gnats in the backroom and flying around the plantains. Order was given to eliminate all gnats.
Fadi’s Restaurant - 12360 Westheimer Road
Violation: Gnats found flying around the back door, by a box of onions and by the dishwasher. Also found one cockroach crawling along the cookline. The order was given to eliminate all insects.
Taqueria La Dona Comida - 9322 Fulton
Violation: Inspectors discovered “food not safe for human consumption." Found 20 pounds of Chicharron that had been left on the stove all night. All 20 pounds of food was condemned and thrown away.