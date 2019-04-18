Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, ants, flies make way into local kitchens

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Church’s Chicken - 3334 Mangum

Violation: Inspectors discovered ants crawling around the soda fountain nozzles on the soda machine. Order given to eliminate all insects.

Mi Pueblito Restaurant - 9425 Richmond

Violation: Inspectors discovered fruit flies in the bar and the kitchen.

Flying Idlis - 9411 Richmond

Violation: Inspectors found “roaches throughout the kitchen.” Inspectors also noted that “employees and management are failing to routinely inspect for evidence of roaches.”