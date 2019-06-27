Restaurant Report Card: Roach, rodent droppings found in local kitchens

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Genesis Restaurant and Bar - 10950 Bissonnet

Violation: Discovered flies in the kitchen, rodent droppings in the back storage area, roach activity on the reach-in-cooler and a sewage backup. Roach problem in the eatery described as “roach infestation.”

Kenna Café and Bakery - 6121 Hillcroft

Violation: Discovered two live roaches on the shelving. Also found cans of Raid and Home Defense, store-bought, pesticides in the kitchen. Those pesticides are forbidden from being used in Houston restaurants. When there is a pest problem, professional exterminators are supposed to be brought in to eliminate the problem.

Les Givral’s Sandwich and Café 2704 Milam

Violation: Discovered three live cockroaches on the food preparation cooler across from the cook line.

Tortas Y Restaurante La Villa - 11212 Airline Road

Violation: Crates of lettuce and onions found to be contaminated with rodent droppings. All food found contaminated was condemned and thrown away. The restaurant was also written up for having no pest control paperwork on site.