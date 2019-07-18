Restaurant Report Card: Roach activity, fly infestations discovered at local eateries

KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Kentucky Fried Chicken - 1712 Kingwood Drive

Violation: Inspectors discovered 10-plus cockroaches, along the walls, along the wall crevices and on the floor near the cookline.

Jack in the Box - 9602 Mesa Drive

Violation: Inspectors found a fly infestation. The order was given to provide measures to eliminate the presence of flies and cockroaches.

La Cazuela Colombian Restaurant - 9544 Richmond

Violation: Rodent droppings were discovered on the shelving where paper goods are stored.

Tastee Pizza - 6455 Hillcroft

Violation: Inspectors observed heavy roach activity by the three-compartment sink, the back storage area and on bottles of oil. The order was given to eliminate the cockroaches.

Cocina Latina Buffet de Pupusas - 6451 Hillcroft

Violation: Discovered live roach activity underneath the cardboard liner on the food prep table, by the microwave oven, by the three-compartment and disinfecting sinks.

