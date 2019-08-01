Restaurant Report Card: Live roaches, slime found at Houston-area eateries

KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Tomas Bakery - 9756 Bauman

Violation: “Establishment not in compliance with Article II of the food ordinance.” Inspectors found eight to nine cockroaches in the kitchen. The roaches were found in bags of onions, in the food storage closet and in the freezer.

The Spaghetti Western - 1951 West T.C. Jester

Violation: Inspectors observed slime on the chute of the ice crusher machine.

The Blue Fish - 1120 Knox Street

Violation: Inspectors found “food not safe for human consumption.” They condemned 10 pounds of temperature control foods that were being held at temperatures above the mandated 41-degree limit. Inspectors also found yellow and black slime in the ice machine.

Nam Giao Bakery and Restaurant - 6938 Wilcrest

Violation: Inspectors found live roaches and rodent droppings on the floor of the kitchen.

Taqueria Centenario - 405 Little York Road

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent droppings around the reach-in-freezer.

