Restaurant Report Card: Live cockroaches found hiding in cracks in restaurant's wall

7606 Irvington
Violation: Inspectors found 4 live cockroaches hiding inside cracks in the wall. The manager telling health inspectors that he had never actually brought in professional pest control.
1109 Hogan
Violation: Inspectors found baby, German cockroaches under the steam table, under the 3 compartment kitchen sink and under the bar.
La Gran Sorpresa International
9544 Richmond
Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent waste. “A fair amount of rodent droppings in the back storage area”.
1001 Louisiana
Violation: Inspectors discovered accumulations of slime inside the ice machine. The restaurant ordered to clean that machine.
