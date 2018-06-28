Restaurant Report Card: Live cockroaches found hiding in cracks in restaurant's wall

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Don Luis Mexican Restaurant

7606 Irvington

Violation: Inspectors found 4 live cockroaches hiding inside cracks in the wall. The manager telling health inspectors that he had never actually brought in professional pest control.

Taqueria Abasolo

1109 Hogan

Violation: Inspectors found baby, German cockroaches under the steam table, under the 3 compartment kitchen sink and under the bar.

La Gran Sorpresa International

9544 Richmond

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent waste. “A fair amount of rodent droppings in the back storage area”.

District 7

1001 Louisiana

Violation: Inspectors discovered accumulations of slime inside the ice machine. The restaurant ordered to clean that machine.

