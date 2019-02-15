Restaurant Report Card: Gnats and slimy ice machines seen in local restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Feb. 14, 2019

McDonald’s - 5505 Lockwood

Violation: Critical violation. Inspectors found gnats in the restaurant. Order from the Houston Health Department, “Provide effective measures to eliminate the presence of gnats.

Pat’s Food Center (Store) - 805 Dumble

Violation: Health inspectors discovered slime in the ice machine. Inspectors writing, “ice machine not maintained and cleaned to prevent accumulations of mold/mildew/algae/biofilm/slimy substances.”

Mariscos Yucatan - 10510 Northwest Freeway

Violation: Inspectors discovered brown slime in the ice machine. Order given, “discard all ice”, clean and maintain ice making machine.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.