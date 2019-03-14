Restaurant Report Card: Food found at unsafe temperatures

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: March 14, 2019

Parisian Bakery And Cafe - 8200 Wilcrest

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent droppings/rodent waste on the floor in the unused equipment area and also under the shelves in the dry food storage area. Health department issued an official citation to restaurant owners.

Com Tam Ban Toi - 11528 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Inspectors found live cockroaches on the kitchen floor. Order to managers given, eliminate the presence of roaches.

Le Peep - 6128 Village Parkway

Violation: Foods found stored off temperature: Turkey found at 45 degrees, ham found at 45 degrees, lettuce found at 55 degrees, rice found at 65 degrees, melon found at 52 degrees and beans found at 51 degrees. Foods supposed to be stored at or below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth.

Berryhill Baja Grill - 5110 Buffalo Speedway

Violation: Foods found stored off temperature: Guacamole found at 46 degrees, cheese found at 46 degrees and chorizo found at 43 degrees.

