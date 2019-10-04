Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches taking over local kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here's a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Los Cucos Mexican Café - 7925 FM 1960 West

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption. Inspectors found chicken, steak, beef fajitas, taquitos stored at dangerous temperatures above the required limit of 41 degrees.

Tacos La Bala - 5406 Airline Drive

Violation: Two live cockroaches found in the kitchen and three dead cockroaches found near the dishwasher and the food prep table.

The Post Oak Grill Downtown - 1111 Louisiana Street

Violation: Provide effective measures to eliminate the presence of roaches on the premises. Discovered excessive amounts of dead cockroaches on the shelving and on the floor below the dry storage racks. Inspectors also found two live cockroaches crawling on the wall near the single, service, cups.

Kazzabe Honduras Restaurant - 4401 Telephone Road

Violation: Discovered a "major accumulation of roaches in the kitchen of the establishment."

Timmy's Choice - 9855 Homestead

Violation: Inspectors discovered flies, cockroaches and gnats on the premises.

