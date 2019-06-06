Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches, slime, unsafe food temps discovered in local kitchens

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria - 306 Gray Street

Violation: Discovered a live cockroach crawling on top of the dough-mixing-machine in the kitchen. Also found an accumulation of dead cockroaches near the hand sink.

Nam Giao Bakery and Restaurant - 6938 Wilcrest

Violation: Discovered rodent droppings and live cockroaches on the kitchen floor. The order was given to eliminate all rodents.

The Burger Joint - 2703 Montrose Blvd.

Inspectors found food stored off-temperature: Beef stored at 54 degrees, pasta stored at 53 degrees and cut tomatoes stored at 49 degrees. The rules say foods should be stored at 41 degrees or lower to prevent rapid bacterial growth.

Black Bird Izakaya - 1221 W. 11th Street

Violation: Inspectors discovered pink slime on the chute of the ice crusher. The order was given to clean the ice crusher to prevent contamination of the ice.

Chachos - 2700 South Loop West

Violation: Inspectors found gnats in the salsa bar area, in the dishwashing area and in the storage area.