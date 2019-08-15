Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches, rodents infest local kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Timmy Chan’s - 206 W. Little York

Violation: “Establishment not in compliance with Article II of the food ordinance.” Discovered 10-plus cockroaches in the establishment. Live roaches found in the cookline area near the woks and fryers and also in the pantry area.

Frenchey’s Fried Chicken - 5338 W. Orem

Violation: Establishment was ordered to temporarily close. “Roach activity found in the kitchen area.” “Call the health department for reinspection.”

Patrenella’s - 813 Jackson Hill

Violation: Inspectors found “Food not safe for human consumption.” Cooked sausage links, meatballs, sliced mushrooms and meat sauce all stored at unsafe temperatures. Five pounds of food condemned and thrown away. Also found pink slime in the ice machine.

El Paso Mexican Grill - 7607 FM 1960

Violation: Restaurant ordered to cleanup old rodent droppings, rodent excrement inside the establishment. Critical violation.

