Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches, ants and other violations

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Aug. 9, 2018

Cyclone Anaya’s

5761 Woodway

Violation: Inspectors found live cockroaches crawling from the ceiling, behind the food prep cooler, under the pizza oven, inside the dining room. Also found baby cockroaches near the mop sink, the equipment storage area, the ice well, near the food server’s station

The Spaghetti Western

1608 Shepherd

Violation: Inspectors discovered German cockroaches in the kitchen, specifically, inside the kitchen bathroom door, inside the wall frame on the cooks line, on one of the legs of the oven.

Sinh Sinh Chinese Restaurant

9788 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Discovered live roaches by the front customer counter, by the reach-in-freezer, by the tea station, by the back, dry storage area, by the 3 compartment, kitchen sink, by the electrical panel.

Boston Market

1915 W. Gray

Violation: Discovered 2 adult and 4 baby cockroaches inside and around the refrigerator in the front dining area where customers eat.

Church’s Chicken

8841 Cullen

Violation: Inspectors found ants. Described as “a major abundance of red ants near the walk-in-cooler. Also found fly’s in the back of the establishment.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.