Restaurant Report Card: Where you may want to avoid having dinner

Le Bon Vivant Bakery 2703 S. Highway 6

Violation: Inspectors found live and dead cockroaches on the floor in the kitchen and also in the food service area. A ticket was issued to the restaurant.

A Ly Oriental Fast Food 11360 Bellaire Blvd.

Violation: Inspectors found live and dead roaches on the floor in the kitchen. Eliminate the presence of cockroaches.

Skeeter’s 5529 Weslayan

Violation: Restaurant found “not in compliance with Article II of the food ordinance. Failure to eliminate mice and roaches in establishment.

Download File Ranchero King Buffet 5900 North Freeway

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent droppings underneath the shelves where the dishes are stored.

Hanz Diner 185 Dyna

Violation: Restaurant inspectors discovered pink slime in the ice machine. 30 pounds of ice condemned and thrown away.

