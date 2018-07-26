Restaurant Report Card: Slime, roaches continue to plague area eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Lam Bo - 6159 Westheimer Road - Violation: Inspectors found German cockroaches inside the motor of the ice machine. No slime found, but cockroaches. Order: clean and maintain ice machine to prevent contamination of ice.

Wendy’s - 2007 Durham - Violation: Inspectors discovered both adult and nymph (baby) cockroaches under the front handwashing sink.

La Cocina Teloloapan - 9119 Long Point Road - Violation: Inspectors spotted two cockroaches inside the restaurant dining room. Order: clean and sanitize area where cockroaches were found.

Buffalo Wild Wings - 3651 Weslayan - Violation: Inspectors found “excessive slime/mildew in the wait station hand washing sink." Order: clean that sink.

Morningstar Restaurant - 4721 N. Main Street - Violation: Inspectors discovered pink slime in the ice machine.

