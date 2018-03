HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: March 29, 2017

1 of 4 Restaurant Report Card: March 29, 2018 × 1 of 4 Corelli’s Italian Café - 5640 Westheimer - Violation: Inspectors found pink slime in the ice machine. Hide Caption 2 of 4 The Olive Garden - 7525 W. FM 1960 - Violation: Slime in the ice machine. Slimy water, black residue and yellow slime found inside the machine. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Hot Wings/West King - 2575 S. Dairy Ashford - Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent waste in the storage area. Hide Caption 4 of 4 Simply Greek - 1900 Blalock Road - Violation: Inspectors found 3 baby roaches on the reach-in-cooler. Hide Caption 4 of 4 AD

Restaurant Report Card March 29, 2018

