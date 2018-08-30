Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings, roaches found in local kitchens

Khun Kay Thai Café - 1209 Montrose - Violation: Discovered 20 to 30 live, baby, cockroaches and one adult cockroach, under the dishwashing machine.

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click on the restaurant name to see the inspection report:

El Gallo De Jalisco - 3220 White Oak

Violation: Discovered German cockroaches on the premises. Several baby cockroaches found behind the overhead phone lines in the kitchen and in the vestibule and outside the walk-in-cooler.

Lucky’s Pub - 2110 Rusk

Violation: Observed evidence of mice within the establishment, near the dishwashing machine.

The Vibe Lounge - 6868 Wilcrest

Violation: Observed rodent droppings by the dishwashing machine, the cookline. They also discovered a cockroach in the dry storage area and found gnats in the dishwashing area.

Khun Kay Thai Café - 1209 Montrose

Violation: Discovered 20 to 30 live, baby, cockroaches and one adult cockroach, under the dishwashing machine.

Long John Silver’s - 1100 Old Spanish Trail

Violation: Observed flies and evidence of rodents within the establishment. Also found a dead rat within a cutout in the walls of the pantry in the back storage area.

