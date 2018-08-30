Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings, roaches found in local kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Aug. 30, 2018
Click on the restaurant name to see the inspection report:
El Gallo De Jalisco - 3220 White Oak
Violation: Discovered German cockroaches on the premises. Several baby cockroaches found behind the overhead phone lines in the kitchen and in the vestibule and outside the walk-in-cooler.
Violation: Observed evidence of mice within the establishment, near the dishwashing machine.
The Vibe Lounge - 6868 Wilcrest
Violation: Observed rodent droppings by the dishwashing machine, the cookline. They also discovered a cockroach in the dry storage area and found gnats in the dishwashing area.
Khun Kay Thai Café - 1209 Montrose
Violation: Discovered 20 to 30 live, baby, cockroaches and one adult cockroach, under the dishwashing machine.
Long John Silver’s - 1100 Old Spanish Trail
Violation: Observed flies and evidence of rodents within the establishment. Also found a dead rat within a cutout in the walls of the pantry in the back storage area.
