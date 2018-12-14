Restaurant Report Card: Rodent droppings found at local eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Dec. 13, 2018

1 of 4 KPRC2 PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Dec. 13, 2018 × 1 of 4 KPRC2 Kim Nguyen Restaurant - 9555 Wilcrest - Violation: Discovered rodent droppings in the dry storage area, behind the refrigerator. Order: eliminate all rodents. Hide Caption 2 of 4 KPRC2 Ashly’s Restaurant - 10071 Timberwood - Violation: Discovered mouse droppings on the floor near the reach-in-freezer. Hide Caption 3 of 4 KPRC2 Padna’s Cajun Eatery - 403 Westheimer - Violation: Discovered dead cockroaches in the upper left corner near the dishwasher. Found rodent droppings on top of the dishwashing machine. Discovered more rodent droppings on the left side of the walk-in-cooler. Hide Caption 4 of 4 KPRC2 Shipley Donuts - 9979 Beechnut - Violation: Discovered a dead mouse on a glue board in the dry storage area. Also found gnawed holes in the floor and rodent droppings and dead mice behind the transformer. A restaurant re-inspection was ordered. Hide Caption 4 of 4 KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2 AD

Kim Nguyen Restaurant - 9555 Wilcrest

Violation: Discovered rodent droppings in the dry storage area, behind the refrigerator. Order: eliminate all rodents.

Padna’s Cajun Eatery - 403 Westheimer

Violation: Discovered dead cockroaches in the upper left corner near the dishwasher. Found rodent droppings on top of the dishwashing machine. Discovered more rodent droppings on the left side of the walk-in-cooler.

Shipley Donuts - 9979 Beechnut

Violation: Discovered a dead mouse on a glue board in the dry storage area. Also found gnawed holes in the floor and rodent droppings and dead mice behind the transformer. A restaurant re-inspection was ordered.

Ashly’s Restaurant - 10071 Timberwood

Violation: Discovered mouse droppings on the floor near the reach-in-freezer.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.