Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, unsafe food temps yield health violations

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

The Emperor Café - 12280 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors discovered 10 cockroaches, in all stages of life on the premises. They were found under cardboard boxes, on top of cutting boards, on top of clean sheet pans, on top of food prep tables and on the walls.

Estrella Bakery - 14023 Post Oak

Violation: Discovered “floor mixer brought in from storage has rat droppings on top of the machine and in the (mixing) bowl.” Order given: inspect all equipment for evidence of rodents.

Les Grivals Restaurant - 4601 Washington Avenue

Violation: Discovered foods stored at potentially, unsafe temperatures. Found chicken stored at 67 degrees, pork stored at 68 degrees, vegetable pasta stored at 69 degrees, spring rolls stored at 71 degrees and pork egg rolls stored at 77 degrees.

