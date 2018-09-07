Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime, unsafe food temps show up at local eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Violation: Inspectors discovered cockroaches in the bar area. Roaches found in and around unused equipment at the bar.
Violation: Several temperature critical foods stored at temperatures above the required 41 degrees. Turkey at 47 degrees, beef at 45 degrees, pork at 48 and chicken at 55. All that food ordered condemned and thrown away.
Avesta Persian Grill - 2691 Wilcrest
Violation: Inspectors found 25 pounds of cooked lamb shanks being stored at 70 degrees, almost 30 degrees above the required 41 degrees.
Taqueria Los Reyes - 4901 N. McCarty
Violation: Inspectors discovered black and brown slime in the ice machine. Ice condemned and thrown away.
