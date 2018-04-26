Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime lead to Houston eateries' health violations

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Unique African Cuisine Bar And Grill - 6101 Wilcrest - Violation: Observed live roaches on the food preparation table and on the floor in the kitchen.

Texas Tamale Company - 3340 Fountainview Drive - Violation: Observed high infestation of roaches in the premises. Observed roaches inside the storage area, back of the reach in coolers and behind the kitchen sink.

Nizar Basha Kabob - 2897 Old Spanish Trail - Violation: Observed large quantities of roaches among plates/cooking equipment/flooring/walls.

Dairy Queen - 3915 Old Spanish Trail - Violation: Observed infestation of insects (German cockroaches) isolated to a piece of equipment. The frozen dessert machine. Remove equipment from establishment.

Teahouse 2 - 2089 Westheimer - Violation: Black slime observed within the ice bin. Ice not in sound condition/not safe for human consumption.

