Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime found by health inspectors at local eateries

Alonti - 2707 Fountainview Drive - Violation: Observed pink and brown slime in the ice machine. Ice ordered to be discarded.

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Sept. 27, 2018

Star Ice Teriyaki - 9889 Bellaire Blvd.

Violation: Found roaches in the ceiling at the back of the establishment, in the walk-in-cooler door, between the wall and the shelf near the fryer.

Golden Seafood House - 2407 Airline Drive

Violation: German cockroaches discovered in the sprinkler closet, under the clean plate table, behind the toaster area.

Pho Zen - 2674 South Gessner

Violation: Inspectors observed roaches on the floor, the walls, the food prep table, the front counter, on top of the floor drain, on the back door, on a box of spoons.

Alonti - 2707 Fountainview Drive

Violation: Observed pink and brown slime in the ice machine. Ice ordered to be discarded.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.