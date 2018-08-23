Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, rodent droppings found at local hot spots

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Thanh Da Quan - 13090 Bellaire
Violation: Inspectors discovered live roaches on the floor of the dining room. Also found Duck and Pork being stored completely uncovered inside the cooler.
Café Happy Time - 13241 Bellaire
Violation: Inspectors found live cockroaches on the floor of the dining room.
Simply Greek - 1900 Blalock Road
Violation: Restaurant inspectors found German cockroaches under the kitchen prep table.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop - 10275 S. Post Oak
Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent excrement, rodent droppings in the kitchen, by the dishwasher, on shelves and around the soda boxes.
Thai Spice Express - 8282 Bellaire
Violation: Inspectors found rodent waste near the handwashing sink.
