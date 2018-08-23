Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, rodent droppings found at local hot spots

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop - 10275 S. Post Oak - Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent excrement, rodent droppings in the kitchen, by the dishwasher, on shelves and around the soda boxes.

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click on the restaurant name to see the inspection report:

Thanh Da Quan - 13090 Bellaire

Violation: Inspectors discovered live roaches on the floor of the dining room. Also found Duck and Pork being stored completely uncovered inside the cooler.

Café Happy Time - 13241 Bellaire

Violation: Inspectors found live cockroaches on the floor of the dining room.

Simply Greek - 1900 Blalock Road

Violation: Restaurant inspectors found German cockroaches under the kitchen prep table.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop - 10275 S. Post Oak

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent excrement, rodent droppings in the kitchen, by the dishwasher, on shelves and around the soda boxes.

Thai Spice Express - 8282 Bellaire

Violation: Inspectors found rodent waste near the handwashing sink.

