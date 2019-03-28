Restaurant Report Card: Roaches return as weather heats up in Houston

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Taqueria El Novillo - 609 Hogan Street
Violation: Inspectors found baby, German cockroaches under the cooking griddle, under the stove, under the front bar and under the front countertop.
Rioverde Taqueria - 5502 Telephone Road
Violation: Inspectors discovered multiple cockroaches isolated behind a wall in the establishment. An official citation issued to the restaurant.
Reina’s Restaurant - 12313 Bellaire Boulevard
Violation: Inspectors found a single roach by the food prep tables.
We Thai Restaurant And Bar - 2575 S. Dairy Ashford
Violation: Discovered rodent droppings located around the food preparation area. Also found gnats around the dishwashing machine and around the bar.