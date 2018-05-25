Restaurant Report Card: Roaches and rodents, oh my!

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Violation: Inspectors found baby German cockroaches, known as nymphs, in the bathroom, in the bulk food storage room, hiding inside the baseboards of the reach-in-cooler. They also found adult cockroaches on the front, food preparation table, and inside the Hobart mixer.
Ninja Ramen - 4219 Washington Avenue
Violation: Discovered German cockroaches in all stages of life, under the kitchen cabinets, behind and on the side of the reach-in-cooler, under the bar and behind the decorative posters on the walls.
Violation: Inspectors found rodent waste under the floor pallets by the walk-in-cooler, and under the display cooler.
Hong Kong Food Street - 9750 Bellaire Boulevard
Violation: Inspectors found several foods stored off temperature, too warm, including pork, chicken and shrimp.
