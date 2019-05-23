Restaurant Report Card: Roach feces, rodent droppings found at Houston eateries

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Fogo De Chao - 8250 Westheimer Road

Violation: Discovered two live cockroaches under the kitchen sink and roach feces found on the ceiling in the dry food storage area.

Pei Wei Asian Diner - 5110 Buffalo Speedway

Violation: Discovered multiple foods stored at potentially dangerous temperatures, above the 41-degree limit: Chicken was found at 47 degrees, dumplings were found at 58 degrees, tuna was found at 60 degrees, crab salad was found at 59 degrees and sushi rolls were found at 65 degrees.

The Black Labrador Pub - 4100 Montrose Boulevard

Violation: Rodent excrement (rodent droppings) found on the floor in between the walk-in-cooler and the walk-in freezer.