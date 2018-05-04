Restaurant Report Card: Popular food spots docked for slime, insects

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: May 3, 2018

1 of 4 Restaurant Report Card: May 3, 2018 × 1 of 4 Sambuca - 909 Texas - Violation: Observed accumulation of slime within ice machines. Clean ice machine to prevent contamination of ice (corrected on-site). Hide Caption 2 of 4 Elis Bakery & Panateria - 3732 Roma Street - Violation: Observed along with manager, ants on food prep table and small live roach on top of lid to container of chicken in the reach-in-cooler. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Denny’s - 6711 W. Sam Houston Parkway South - Violation: Observed black slime residue on soda nozzles. Clean soda nozzles as often as necessary to prevent accumulations. Hide Caption 4 of 4 Crescent City Beignets - 5885 San Felipe - Violation: Observed black slime residue on soda nozzles. Clean soda nozzles as often as needed to prevent accumulations. Hide Caption 4 of 4 AD

Crescent City Beignets - 5885 San Felipe

Violation: Observed black slime residue on soda nozzles. Clean soda nozzles as often as needed to prevent accumulations.

Sambuca - 909 Texas

Violation: Observed accumulation of slime within ice machines. Clean ice machine to prevent contamination of ice (corrected on-site).

Denny’s - 6711 W. Sam Houston Parkway South

Violation: Observed black slime residue on soda nozzles. Clean soda nozzles as often as necessary to prevent accumulations.

Elis Bakery & Panateria - 3732 Roma Street

Violation: Observed along with manager, ants on food prep table and small live roach on top of lid to container of chicken in the reach-in-cooler.

Hank’s Fish Market - 4319 Lockwood Drive

Violation: Need to provide effective measures intended to eliminate the presence of cockroaches on the premises.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.