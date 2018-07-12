Restaurant Report Card: Numerous health violations at area eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Popeye’s - 12436 Bissonnet - Violation: Inspectors discovered evidence of gnawing on a bag of flour in the food storage area. Restaurant ordered to eliminate presence of rodents.

Saravanaa Bhavan - 8350 Westheimer - Violation: Discovered three live roaches behind the cooking area and the food preparation area. Also discovered gnats in the dry storage area.

Unos P’nches Tacos - 1402 Northwood Street - Violation: Inspectors found three German cockroaches infesting an electrical socket behind the reach-in-cooler.

Vieng Thai - 6929 Long Point - Violation: Inspectors found rodent droppings behind the shelving in the dry food storage area. Order: Eliminate Rodent Activity.

Sweet Tomatoes - 17240 Tomball Parkway - Violation: Inspectors found food temperature problems. Inspectors found tuna pasta at 49 degrees, macaroni and ham at 48 degrees, rainbow pasta at 52 degrees. Raw, perishable foods are supposed to be kept cold at 41 degrees or below per health department rules.

