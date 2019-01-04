Restaurant Report Card: Local Pho kitchens feature roach activity

Pho & Crab Restaurant - 11660 Westheimer - Violation: Inspectors observed “heavy roach activity” in the towel dispenser, on the food prep line, underneath the reach-in-freezer and in the dry storage area.

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Pho Zen - 2674 Gessner

Violation: Live roaches found in the kitchen, one crawling on top of the ice machine, one found inside the mechanics of the ice machine, one of top of the prep table.

Sarpino’s Pizzeria - 2473 S. Braeswood

Violation: Discovered 3 live German cockroaches by the kitchen sink and 15 to 20 dead German cockroaches. Also failed to provide inspectors with proof of professional pest control.

Les Givral’s Sandwich And Café - 2704 Milam

Violation: Discovered five baby cockroaches on the refrigerated food prep table, two adult cockroaches beneath the kitchen sink, two adult roaches behind the food prep table, one adult roach and one baby roach near the mop sink and one adult roach crawling around the hinges of the reach-in-cooler.

