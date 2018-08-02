Restaurant Report Card: Local favorites cited by health department

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Cyclone Anaya’s - 5761 Woodway

Violation: Inspectors discovered live roaches in the hand sink, on the ceiling tiles, in the dishwashing machine, inside the dining room, inside the food prep area, inside the beer closet.

Taqueria Laredo - 915 Snover

Violation: Inspectors discovered food not safe for human consumption. Temperature problems with some foods. Cooked chicken, cooked taco meat, cooked chorizo, cooked tamales, cooked barbacoa

And cooked enchiladas all stored above temperature controls. Seventy pounds of food condemned and thrown away.

Wendy’s - 2007 Durham Drive

Violation: Inspectors discovered German cockroaches in all stages of life found under the front hand sink and on the floor under the main customer service counter near the sandwich station.

Alpha Bakery And Deli - 11209 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Discovered rodent droppings and roaches on the floor in the back storage area.

