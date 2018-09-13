Restaurant Report Card: Local bars, restaurants cited by Health Department

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Peking Cuisine - 8332 Southwest Freeway

Violation: “Roach Infestation” discovered by health inspectors. Inspectors found “roach activity” by the dishwashing area, under the food preparation tables, and by the cook line. They also found rodent excrement on the push cart, on top of the oven, by the water heater and in the dishwashing area. Order given to eliminate those pests.

Friends Kitchen - 9889 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Inspectors found cockroaches crawling on the food preparation table and inside one of the reach-in-coolers, not currently being used to store food.

The Red Pier Asian Bistro - 2704 Milam

Violation: Inspectors discovered one live adult and two baby cockroaches on the kitchen wall. Found six more live cockroaches on the floor on the wall beneath the three compartment sink and two more roaches near the stove, wok cooking area.

Star Ice Teriyaki - 9889 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Inspectors discovered cockroaches inside the ceiling, in the back of the establishment.

Firkin And Phoenix Restaurant & Pub - 1915 Westheimer

Violation: Black slime found in the ice machine. Ice found “not safe for human consumption.” All ice condemned and thrown away by order of Houston Health Department.

