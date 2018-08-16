Restaurant Report Card: Houston Health Department issues citations to local eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Guadalajara Mexican Grill - 2925 Southwest Freeway
Violation: Food discovered being stored off temperature. Inspectors finding guacamole, sour cream and chicken all held above the required limit of 41 degrees. All of those foods stored to warm.
El Tiempo Cantina - 2605 S. Gessner
Violation: Inspectors discovered “flies throughout the kitchen.” Order given, eliminate those pests.
Johnny McElroy’s Irish Pub - 1223 Waugh Drive
Violation: Health inspectors discovered black slime in the ice and clear colored residue on the ice shield. Ice machine was ordered quarantined.
The Spaghetti Western - 1608 Shepherd
Violation: Inspectors discovered baby cockroaches under the oven, under the cooking grill table, under the kitchen door. Order given, eliminate those pests.
The Sinh Sinh Chineese Restaurant - 9788 Bellaire Boulevard
Violation: Inspectors found baby, German cockroaches alive in the kitchen area.
