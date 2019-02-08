Restaurant Report Card: German cockroaches, unsafe food temps plague local eateries

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see which restaurants violated the health department standards this week.

PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Feb. 7, 2019

1 of 3 KPRC2 PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Feb. 7, 2019 × 1 of 3 KPRC2 Shanghai Inn - 14155 Northwest Freeway - Violation: Inspectors found numerous buffet foods being served on the line at temperatures outside what is allowed under health department rules. Foods must be kept above 135 degrees. These foods, eggrolls, shrimp, beef, fried chicken, fried pork, spring rolls, chicken wings and noodles were being served on the line below the required 135 degrees. Restaurant operator voluntarily threw out all of that food. Hide Caption 2 of 3 KPRC2 Lucky Village Chinese Buffet - 10755 Westheimer - Violation: Inspectors discovered dead cockroaches inside the breading mix. Also found dead cockroaches on a shelf in the dry storage area. Hide Caption 3 of 3 KPRC2 Les Givral’s Kahve - 4601 Washington Avenue - Violation: Inspectors discovered 4 baby, German cockroaches under the kitchen sink, under the dishwasher. They also found flies in the back of the kitchen. Hide Caption KPRC2 KPRC2 KPRC2

Les Givral’s Kahve - 4601 Washington Avenue

Violation: Inspectors discovered 4 baby, German cockroaches under the kitchen sink, under the dishwasher. They also found flies in the back of the kitchen.

Lucky Village Chinese Buffet - 10755 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors discovered dead cockroaches inside the breading mix. Also found dead cockroaches on a shelf in the dry storage area.

Shanghai Inn - 14155 Northwest Freeway

Violation: Inspectors found numerous buffet foods being served on the line at temperatures outside what is allowed under health department rules. Foods must be kept above 135 degrees. These foods, eggrolls, shrimp, beef, fried chicken, fried pork, spring rolls, chicken wings and noodles were being served on the line below the required 135 degrees. Restaurant operator voluntarily threw out all of that food.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.