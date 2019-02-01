Restaurant Report Card: Cockroaches, rodents found at local restaurants

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
PHOTOS: Restaurant Report Card: Jan. 31, 2019
La Vina - 9381 Richmond
Violation: Inspectors found a live cockroach crawling on the steam table food prep board. Order to managers: eliminate the presence of cockroaches.
Revelry On Richmond - 1613 Richmond
Violation: Inspectors found one live adult cockroach crawling on the bottom drawer of the cold-hold-food-unit and two more adult roaches and a baby roach above the refrigerator door.
The Acadian Bakery - 604 W. Alabama
Violation: Inspectors observed “a numerous amount of rodent droppings beneath the stove” in the kitchen. Order given: eliminate the presence of rodents.
