Restaurant Indigo holding a block party on Sunday to celebrate its banner year

HOUSTON - While Restaurant Indigo is only turning one this summer, it has a lot to celebrate.

The restaurant was named No. 8 on Best New Restaurants 2019 by “Food & Wine” and was listed under "GQ" Best New Restaurants in America, 2019. The chef, Jonny Rhodes, also recently said he has plans to open a second Houston restaurant in 2020.

To celebrate all of that, Restaurant Indigo will hold an anniversary block party at the restaurant on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rhodes will prepare a cookout-style spread with sample bites of wild boar ribs, smoked grilled cheese and smoked chicken. Fermin Nuñez, executive chef of Austin-based restaurant Suerte, will be in attendance, serving the restaurant's tortillas and salsas.

There will also be a bracket-style domino tournament that can be entered for $25 a person.

According to the Eventbrite, “It is Chef Jonny’s hope that the festive affair will serve as a communal gathering, bridging the gap between Indigo’s regular clientele and the Trinity Gardens community. A constant advocate for empowering and educating the Trinity Gardens neighborhood, Chef Jonny will offer complimentary tickets to its residents with the goal of exposing the historically low-income community to fresh, high-quality food and ingredients, as the area has long been one of Houston’s many food deserts.”

Tickets for the event can be bought here.

About Restaurant Indigo

Where: 517 Berry Road, Houston

Hours: They offer two seatings a day, Thursday to Sunday. The first seating is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The second seating is from 8:45 to 11:15 p.m.

More info: https://www.htxindigo.com/

