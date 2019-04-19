Residents wake up to gunshots, find car in apartment patio

Residents at a northwest Harris County apartment complex said they woke up to gunshots and a crash after a vehicle rolled into the building

GREATER GREENSPOINT, Texas - Residents at a northwest Harris County apartment complex said they woke up to gunshots and a crash after a vehicle rolled into the building.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Excelsior on the Park apartments on Ella Boulevard near Greenwell Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet saying a man was shot while inside a moving vehicle, causing the driver to crash.

One woman told KPRC2 reporter Sofia Ojeda she heard four gunshots, and when she went to investigate she found a huge mess.

“It was out of the blue,” the woman said. “I’m a light sleeper cause I have a baby, so out of the blue (I heard) ‘pow, pow, pow, sklirt bam.’ Next thing I know, I was looking out and downstairs from upstairs and I was like ‘The car is in the patio, literally flipped over in the patio.’”

The woman said the crash “knocked down the whole fence. It broke down my daughter’s basketball goal and just ran into some stuff.”

Her husband tried to get the driver out of the vehicle, but other residents had already called 911 and authorities arrived before he could get the driver out.

Deputies were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

The woman said crime is not an unusual occurrence for the area, and she is ready to get out.

“I'm ready to get off Ella,” she said. “Every night we hear some gunshots or something, but it never happens right here. Now it's right here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.