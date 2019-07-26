Manhunt in northwest Harris County neighborhood ends with arrest

HOUSTON - A manhunt Friday in a northwest Harris County neighborhood ended with an arrest.
The search started about 9 a.m. near Vickston Lane and Sablechase Drive.
According to a tweet by Harris County authorities, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 13600 block of Vickston Lane when one of the deputies was assaulted. That deputy fired their weapon, possibly wounding the man who was assaulting them, according to the tweet.
Deputies said the man ran from the scene and may have been armed.
Residents were urged to stay inside and lock their doors while authorities searched the neighborhood for the man.
About two hours later, deputies said the man had been taken into custody.
