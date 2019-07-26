Manhunt in northwest Harris County neighborhood ends with arrest

At left, deputies meet at the scene of a manhunt in northwest Harris County, Texas, on July 26, 2019. At right, a photo of the man deputies are seeking that was released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON - A manhunt Friday in a northwest Harris County neighborhood ended with an arrest.

The search started about 9 a.m. near Vickston Lane and Sablechase Drive.

According to a tweet by Harris County authorities, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 13600 block of Vickston Lane when one of the deputies was assaulted. That deputy fired their weapon, possibly wounding the man who was assaulting them, according to the tweet.

A deputy responding to an alleged domestic disturbance in the 13600 block of Vickston Lane reports they were assaulted. A deputy fired their weapon, possibly striking a suspect. Information is preliminary. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/0W7bOB7ajY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 26, 2019

Deputies said the man ran from the scene and may have been armed.

Residents were urged to stay inside and lock their doors while authorities searched the neighborhood for the man.

About two hours later, deputies said the man had been taken into custody.

