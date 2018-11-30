Residents think several crimes in Heights may be connected

HOUSTON - Two Heights businesses were burglarized overnight, and now a resident whose Chevy Tahoe was stolen hours earlier is trying to find out if her vehicle was used to commit those crimes.

A surveillance camera captured a burglar smashing through a glass door at Cloud 10 Creamery on Heights Boulevard early Thursday morning.

He was wearing a hoodie, so his face can't be seen. He wasn't in the ice cream shop very long, and since the business is cashless, he left empty-handed.

Melange Creperie, the business next door, was also broken into. When the general manager walked in Thursday morning, she noticed the glass door had been shattered and a few things were missing.

“It's just money. It's a horrible thing. But it's that time of year. Hopefully whoever has it, needed it more than we did. It doesn't mean it makes it right, but we can recover, we will recover,” Sara Richarte said.

Seven blocks down from these businesses and a few hours earlier, around 1:40 a.m., Kate Tipton woke up to her dogs barking. She said her husband looked outside and saw three men getting into her Chevy Tahoe.

Tipton believes the same three men were caught by a nearby business’ surveillance camera getting out of an older-model Tahoe parked near her house.

It got her thinking.

“At this point, we don't know if they are connected, but I am going to go down and knock on the door. I will ask to see if they have any video of the parking lot to see if my car was involved,” Tipton said.

Tipton said property management showed her the black and white surveillance video of the parking lot where two businesses are located. She said the vehicle shown backing into a parking spot looked a lot like her Tahoe. It had similar tail lights and chrome wheels.

