Residents robbed at gunpoint in early morning Pearland home invasion, police say

HOUSTON - Police are searching for four masked men with guns who were involved in a home invasion and robbery Thursday in Pearland.

Pearland police said the men forced their way into a home in the 3100 block of Yost around 7 a.m. and robbed the residents at gunpoint.

The thieves fled the scene in the homeowners’ blue Mercedes Benz C300 with the license plate 7ZNV542.

Anyone with information in this case should call Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.



