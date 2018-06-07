Resident upset with raw sewage problem in Rice Military neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Rice Military man said he’s frustrated and wants to know why sewage keeps backing up into the ditch in front of his soon-to-be new home.

"The sewer line has been backed up for months and we continue to have raw sewage flowing and you can smell it. It gets worse morning and night," said Darin Thompson.

Thompson is in the process of building a home on Clyde Street, but doesn’t live too far away and visits the new house constantly.

"There are times when you smell it everywhere depending on how bad it is," explained Thompson from the courtyard of his new home. "We’re looking forward to moving in soon but not the way it smells here."

Thompson said since the beginning of the year, he has placed requests to the city using the 311 app and the city has responded. Thursday afternoon public works showed up to the ditch to take care of the sewage after Thompson requested service Wednesday night.

Thompson said while public works does come out to fix the issue, he doesn’t understand why it keeps happening.

"The city has been out a couple times to fix it, but they never completely fixed it. They patched something and run away," said Thompson. "They come out, they check the box and move on. And inspectors did a drive by and if the wind is not blowing in their direction, there’s no issue."

Houston Public Works confirmed it repaired the wastewater line on May 29 and “full restoration is currently pending.”

Public works did not go into detail as to what full restoration means or when it would happen, but Thompson believes the sewage line is having problems because of its age.

"I mean, these sewer lines are old. It’s an old neighborhood, we’re going through revitalization and I don’t know if it’s ever been replaced or not," said Thompson.

He said ultimately the smell is a nuisance and he’s concerned for people and animals that pass the ditch.

"It’s a health and safety issue, having raw sewage in the air that we’re breathing every day and as well you got exposure to raw sewage in the ditch," said Thompson.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.