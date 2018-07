HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A child was revived Tuesday after a near-drowning in north Harris County, according to authorities.

The child was found in an apartment pool in the 12000 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Officials said a resident pulled the child from the water and administered CPR for about two minutes until the child regained consciousness.

The child was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

