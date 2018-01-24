Resident pistol-whipped during robbery at west Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man they say forced his way into a west Houston apartment and pistol-whipped a resident during a robbery around 8 a.m. Dec. 27.

That Wednesday, a man is seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1910 Westmead Drive.

The man in the video is accused of knocking at the apartment resident's door and pretending to be the leasing manager.

When the resident opened the door, the man rushed into the apartment and pulled out a handgun, demanding money, police said.

The man then struck the resident in the head with the gun multiple times, according to police. The clip of the gun fell out during the struggle and the man ran out of the apartment, investigators said.

The resident was taken to the hospital and received stitches and staples in his head.

The resident told police that he believes the same man attempted to rob him the week before the attack.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 40 years old. He is described as being about 6 feet tall, about 170-180 pounds and having a light complexion. He was wearing a black hat and a long black coat at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via the Crime Stoppers mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

